Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD) and Bitfarms (OTCMKTS:BFARF) Financial Comparison

Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Free Report) and Bitfarms (OTCMKTS:BFARF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.7% of Applied Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.7% of Applied Digital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Digital and Bitfarms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Digital -80.60% -61.59% -22.75% Bitfarms N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Digital 0 0 2 0 3.00 Bitfarms 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Applied Digital and Bitfarms, as reported by MarketBeat.

Applied Digital currently has a consensus price target of $14.70, indicating a potential upside of 301.64%. Given Applied Digital’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Applied Digital is more favorable than Bitfarms.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Applied Digital and Bitfarms’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Digital $143.91 million 3.12 -$44.65 million ($0.79) -4.63 Bitfarms N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Bitfarms has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Applied Digital.

Summary

Applied Digital beats Bitfarms on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022. Applied Digital Corporation is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. It also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada. It also provides hosting of third-party mining hardware. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

