HC Wainwright Trims Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Target Price to $59.00

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Biohaven from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Biohaven in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Biohaven from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.63.

Biohaven stock opened at $38.45 on Monday. Biohaven has a 52-week low of $13.53 and a 52-week high of $62.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.01.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.40). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biohaven will post -5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vlad Coric bought 121,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,991.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,788,417 shares in the company, valued at $73,325,097. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vlad Coric purchased 121,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,991.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,788,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,325,097. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory Bailey acquired 25,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.18 per share, for a total transaction of $999,207.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,600,071 shares in the company, valued at $62,690,781.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 224,734 shares of company stock valued at $9,001,524. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Biohaven during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Biohaven during the third quarter worth about $236,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

