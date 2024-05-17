Financial Review: Fisker (FSRN) vs. Its Rivals

Fisker (NYSE:FSRN – Get Free Report) is one of 8,807 publicly-traded companies in the “” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Fisker to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Fisker has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fisker’s rivals have a beta of 0.64, meaning that their average stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.6% of Fisker shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of shares of all “” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.3% of Fisker shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of shares of all “” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fisker 0 0 0 0 N/A Fisker Competitors 4410 24178 30568 628 2.46

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Fisker and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “” companies have a potential upside of 399.69%. Given Fisker’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fisker has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Fisker and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fisker -278.72% -161.43% -23.26% Fisker Competitors -1,207.26% -247.84% -20.15%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fisker and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fisker $272.89 million -$939.95 million -0.03 Fisker Competitors $6.42 billion $384.35 million -88.12

Fisker’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Fisker. Fisker is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Fisker rivals beat Fisker on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Fisker

Fisker Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

