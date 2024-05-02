Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $985,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 58.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MOAT. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $374,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,106,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,746,000 after buying an additional 40,975 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 28.9% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Pursue Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 72,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MOAT stock opened at $85.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.03.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

