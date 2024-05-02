Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Announces $0.65 Quarterly Dividend

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the technology company on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Littelfuse has increased its dividend by an average of 9.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Littelfuse has a dividend payout ratio of 22.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Littelfuse to earn $11.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Shares of LFUS traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $235.67. 24,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,090. Littelfuse has a twelve month low of $212.80 and a twelve month high of $309.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $535.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.08 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Littelfuse will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LFUS shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday.

Insider Activity at Littelfuse

In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 916 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total transaction of $227,332.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,435.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total transaction of $227,332.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,435.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 1,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total transaction of $470,673.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,370 shares of company stock worth $1,064,413 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Articles

