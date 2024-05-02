TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Acquires C$112,580.56 in Stock

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) Director John Pratt purchased 819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$137.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,580.56.

TFI International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TFII stock opened at C$178.50 on Thursday. TFI International Inc. has a 12-month low of C$137.36 and a 12-month high of C$220.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$205.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$182.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFII has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$175.00 to C$172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$235.00 to C$230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$155.00 to C$173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$180.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$216.00 to C$208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$182.78.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

