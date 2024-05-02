American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. American Electric Power updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.530-5.730 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $5.53 to $5.73 EPS.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $88.15 on Thursday. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $92.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.85 and its 200-day moving average is $80.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.07.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

