BlackRock Total Return ETF Plans Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:BRTR)

BlackRock Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1974 per share on Tuesday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.
BlackRock Total Return ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of BRTR stock opened at $49.21 on Thursday. BlackRock Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.08 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.21.
