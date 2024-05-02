Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 114,822 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 109,009 shares.The stock last traded at $18.94 and had previously closed at $18.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Cadeler A/S in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Cadeler A/S Trading Down 2.9 %

Institutional Trading of Cadeler A/S

The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.88.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDLR. TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in Cadeler A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,804,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadeler A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $3,021,000. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new stake in Cadeler A/S in the fourth quarter worth $2,803,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Cadeler A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $1,337,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Cadeler A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $4,318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

Cadeler A/S Company Profile

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm maintenance, construction, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.

