Bio-Techne’s (TECH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $95.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

Shares of TECH stock traded up $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $74.30. 302,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,623. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 53.53, a PEG ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.23. Bio-Techne has a twelve month low of $51.79 and a twelve month high of $89.91.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $303.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.36 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Bio-Techne news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $800,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,607.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 19,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 3.2% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 37,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 10.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 256,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,464,000 after acquiring an additional 23,564 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the third quarter valued at $212,000. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

