FFT Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 293.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on XEL shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ XEL traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,348,816. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.97. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.79 and a 12-month high of $69.85. The firm has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 13.36%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.548 dividend. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.77%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

