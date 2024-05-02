O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by FFT Wealth Management LLC

FFT Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.5% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 77.6% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,300,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.9% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,994,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total value of $279,566.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,316. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total transaction of $279,566.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,316. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total value of $5,140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,968 shares of company stock worth $27,269,333 in the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,234.00 to $1,212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,220.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,110.07.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,006.86. 65,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,720. The company has a market capitalization of $59.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,095.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,018.24. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $860.10 and a 1 year high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

