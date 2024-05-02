Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.10). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 456.31% and a negative return on equity of 269.75%. The business had revenue of $7.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. On average, analysts expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7 %

MRNS traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.48. 121,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,447,743. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.01. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $11.26. The company has a market cap of $81.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marinus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.07.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MRNS

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.