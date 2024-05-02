Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.10). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 456.31% and a negative return on equity of 269.75%. The business had revenue of $7.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. On average, analysts expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7 %
MRNS traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.48. 121,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,447,743. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.01. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $11.26. The company has a market cap of $81.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.15.
About Marinus Pharmaceuticals
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.
