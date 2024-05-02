Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.00-$3.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.04-$3.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.10 billion. Vontier also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.67-$0.71 EPS.

VNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Argus boosted their target price on Vontier from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of VNT traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.91. The company had a trading volume of 122,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.08. Vontier has a 52 week low of $26.65 and a 52 week high of $45.62.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.92 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 60.00% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vontier will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 4.15%.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

