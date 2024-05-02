Marchex (MCHX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 21.51% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. On average, analysts expect Marchex to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Marchex alerts:

Marchex Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MCHX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.34. 5,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,257. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Marchex has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $2.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marchex in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Marchex

Marchex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marchex, Inc, a conversation intelligence company, provides conversational analytics and related solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include Marketing Edge that identifies which campaigns and channels are driving inbound conversations, evaluates what happens during those conversations, and closes the sales loop by connecting converted sales to marketing driven leads; Sonar Business Text Messaging, an artificial intelligence (AI) empowered intelligent workflow enabled mobile messaging solution that enables operations, sales, and marketing teams to communicate personally with field staff, prospects, and customers; Marchex Platform Services, a robust API-based conversation intelligence product that allows executives, sales, customer engagement, and marketing teams to apply Marchex AI to most any calls, regardless of communication platform, in order to identify actionable insights from conversations with their customers; Spotlight, an AI conversation analytics product for multi-location businesses; and Engage, a solution that provides locations with applications to enhance their overall performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.