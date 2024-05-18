Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Cut by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 188,952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,615 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 2.2% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $80,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 3.7% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 779 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 15.3% in the third quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Mastercard by 6.1% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 43,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 106.4% in the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 28.4% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,644.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,644.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total transaction of $3,736,447.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,672,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,448,688 shares of company stock valued at $658,248,007 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.3 %

Mastercard stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $460.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,985,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $427.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $466.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $442.84. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $357.85 and a 12 month high of $490.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.78.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

