Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $83.95 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 388,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 125,353 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of American Tower worth $83,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 157.9% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Down 0.2 %

AMT stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $194.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,157,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,604. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $90.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.71. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $219.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.86.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.61%.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,422. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,264 shares of company stock worth $3,458,757. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.91.

View Our Latest Stock Report on American Tower

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.