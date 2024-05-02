KVH Industries (KVHI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. KVH Industries has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.46 million for the quarter. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 11.69%.

NASDAQ KVHI traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $4.96. The company had a trading volume of 719 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,713. The firm has a market cap of $97.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.66. KVH Industries has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.91.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded KVH Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

KVH Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of mobile connectivity solutions for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Internet and VoIP airtime services; AgilePlans, a Connectivity as a Service solution; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; and OpenNet, a KVH VSAT data delivering service for non-KVH Ku-band VSAT terminals.

