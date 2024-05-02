Brokerages Set Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target at $56.63

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.20.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Westpark Capital raised shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

In other news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 3,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $188,223.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 3,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $188,223.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 15,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $768,427.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 257,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,782,713.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 317,382 shares of company stock worth $15,021,615 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tenable by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,510,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,248,000 after purchasing an additional 259,552 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Tenable by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,452,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,085,000 after purchasing an additional 680,477 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Tenable by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,038,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,937,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tenable by 36.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,028,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,668,000 after purchasing an additional 810,831 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Tenable by 11.6% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,195,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,340,000 after purchasing an additional 227,977 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TENB stock opened at $45.03 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Tenable has a 12 month low of $33.85 and a 12 month high of $53.50.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. Tenable had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $213.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

