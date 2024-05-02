Concurrent Technologies Plc (LON:CNC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1

Concurrent Technologies Plc (LON:CNC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share by the technology company on Friday, July 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Concurrent Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Concurrent Technologies stock opened at GBX 102.41 ($1.29) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 89.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 81.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £87.70 million, a PE ratio of 5,200.00 and a beta of 0.73. Concurrent Technologies has a 1 year low of GBX 54 ($0.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 107.44 ($1.35). The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62.

Get Concurrent Technologies alerts:

Concurrent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Concurrent Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single board computers for system integrators and original equipment manufacturers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malaysia, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers VPX, AMC, VME, CompactPCI, XMC, software, and accessories products.

Receive News & Ratings for Concurrent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concurrent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.