Concurrent Technologies Plc (LON:CNC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1

Concurrent Technologies Plc (LON:CNC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share by the technology company on Friday, July 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Concurrent Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of Concurrent Technologies stock opened at GBX 102.41 ($1.29) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 89.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 81.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £87.70 million, a PE ratio of 5,200.00 and a beta of 0.73. Concurrent Technologies has a 1 year low of GBX 54 ($0.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 107.44 ($1.35). The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62.
Concurrent Technologies Company Profile
