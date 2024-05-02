Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 47.17% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Sirius XM updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Sirius XM Stock Up 1.3 %
NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $3.09 on Thursday. Sirius XM has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.57.
Sirius XM Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.0266 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Activity at Sirius XM
In related news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $527,293.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 746,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,659,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sirius XM news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $3,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,091,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,370,042.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $527,293.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 746,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,659,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Sirius XM Company Profile
Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.
