1,623 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (BATS:XTAP) Purchased by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (BATS:XTAP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Orion Capital Management LLC owned 0.46% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Millington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 135,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 21,448 shares during the period.

BATS XTAP opened at $29.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.07. The company has a market cap of $6.74 million, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.56.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (XTAP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 3x upside return of SPY to a cap, with approximately single exposure on the downside, over a one-year outcome period. XTAP was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

