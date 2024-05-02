ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Declares Dividend Increase – $3.60 Per Share

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 3.6027 per share on Tuesday, June 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This is a positive change from ANTA Sports Products’s previous dividend of $2.56.
ANTA Sports Products Price Performance
ANPDY opened at $283.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $262.53 and its 200-day moving average is $254.02. ANTA Sports Products has a one year low of $206.58 and a one year high of $310.30.
ANTA Sports Products Company Profile
