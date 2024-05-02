Orion Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 355.3% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 15,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 480 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $110.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.32. The company has a market capitalization of $202.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Walt Disney

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

