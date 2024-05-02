The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Upgraded to “Buy” by Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.00.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LSXMK

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $24.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.92. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $22.24 and a twelve month high of $31.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 234,194 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.77 per share, with a total value of $6,737,761.38. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 48,733,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,067,570.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 6,457,501 shares of company stock worth $179,148,132 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 43,283.3% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 52.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 615.9% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 56.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

(Get Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.