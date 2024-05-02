Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Short Interest Update

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the March 31st total of 1,620,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 399,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Cars.com Stock Performance

NYSE CARS opened at $16.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.83. Cars.com has a 52-week low of $14.82 and a 52-week high of $22.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.05.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $179.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.40 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 17.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cars.com will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cars.com

In other Cars.com news, insider Douglas Neal Miller sold 1,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $33,725.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,526. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Douglas Neal Miller sold 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $33,725.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,359,526. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 14,999 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $284,981.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,523,834. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,488 shares of company stock valued at $654,361 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Cars.com by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Cars.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Further Reading

