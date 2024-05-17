Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUSGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,810,000 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the April 15th total of 5,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABUS. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arbutus Biopharma

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 351.6% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 15,104 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Stock Up 2.8 %

ABUS opened at $2.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $545.40 million, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 2.05. Arbutus Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $3.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average of $2.47.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUSGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 62.68% and a negative net margin of 572.81%. The company had revenue of $2.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

