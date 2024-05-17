Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,810,000 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the April 15th total of 5,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABUS. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Stock Up 2.8 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 351.6% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 15,104 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

ABUS opened at $2.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $545.40 million, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 2.05. Arbutus Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $3.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average of $2.47.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 62.68% and a negative net margin of 572.81%. The company had revenue of $2.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

