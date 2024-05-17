Inspired Entertainment, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:INSE)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report issued on Sunday, May 12th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inspired Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s FY2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Inspired Entertainment Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Inspired Entertainment stock opened at $8.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.10. The company has a market cap of $233.55 million, a P/E ratio of 146.52 and a beta of 1.43. Inspired Entertainment has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $16.01.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Inspired Entertainment had a net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $97.50 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Inspired Entertainment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bfsg LLC grew its position in Inspired Entertainment by 301.3% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Inspired Entertainment by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

