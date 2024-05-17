RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $4.06 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:RNR)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $4.06 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.08. The consensus estimate for RenaissanceRe’s current full-year earnings is $36.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for RenaissanceRe’s FY2024 earnings at $35.39 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $8.52 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $34.33 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $11.83 EPS.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.00.

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $226.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.85. RenaissanceRe has a one year low of $174.22 and a one year high of $239.42.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $12.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.86 by $2.32. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.16 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RenaissanceRe

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNR. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 1,829.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,393,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,325 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,196,000. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,088,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $213,440,000 after buying an additional 538,636 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 226.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 280,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,549,000 after buying an additional 194,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 637.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 199,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,037,000 after buying an additional 172,154 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 3.45%.

About RenaissanceRe

(Get Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.