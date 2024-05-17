Zacks Research Weighs in on TriMas Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRS)

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TriMas in a report released on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.59. The consensus estimate for TriMas’ current full-year earnings is $1.92 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TriMas’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.60 million. TriMas had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of TriMas in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

NASDAQ:TRS opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.95 and a 200 day moving average of $25.30. TriMas has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $29.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in TriMas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in TriMas by 31.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in TriMas by 5.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in TriMas by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 15,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Amato purchased 10,000 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.62 per share, with a total value of $236,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,759,288.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Herbert K. Parker purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.34 per share, for a total transaction of $39,510.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,721.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Amato acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.62 per share, with a total value of $236,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,759,288.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 25,681 shares of company stock worth $647,113. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.49%.

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

