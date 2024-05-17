Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) PT Raised to C$4,300.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$4,150.00 to C$4,300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CSU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,900.00 to C$4,050.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC upped their price target on Constellation Software from C$3,800.00 to C$4,100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$3,150.00 to C$3,800.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,900.00 to C$4,300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$4,008.33.

Shares of CSU stock opened at C$3,683.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$78.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.79. Constellation Software has a 12-month low of C$2,577.11 and a 12-month high of C$3,856.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3,692.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3,501.61.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$21.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$24.21 by C($3.00). Constellation Software had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of C$3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.08 billion. Research analysts forecast that Constellation Software will post 112.7715437 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.378 per share. This is a positive change from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $5.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.97%.

In other news, Director Claire Marie Catherine Kennedy purchased 15 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3,787.13 per share, with a total value of C$56,806.95. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 67 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$253,737.71. In related news, Director Claire Marie Catherine Kennedy acquired 15 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3,787.13 per share, with a total value of C$56,806.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$253,737.71. Also, Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3,762.90, for a total transaction of C$3,762,900.00. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

