Stifel Nicolaus Boosts DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Price Target to $70.00

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DTM. Wolfe Research raised shares of DT Midstream from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. US Capital Advisors lowered DT Midstream from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.50.

DT Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DTM opened at $61.64 on Wednesday. DT Midstream has a 52 week low of $45.10 and a 52 week high of $64.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.71.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.62 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 42.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DT Midstream will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 71.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DT Midstream news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.87 per share, for a total transaction of $56,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,120,625.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DT Midstream

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in DT Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

Featured Articles

