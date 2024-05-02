Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.88-1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.35-2.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.43 billion.
Driven Brands Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of DRVN stock opened at $14.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.54. Driven Brands has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $30.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.
Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $553.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.92 million. Driven Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.00% and a negative net margin of 32.33%. Driven Brands’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Driven Brands will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Driven Brands
About Driven Brands
Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Driven Brands
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.