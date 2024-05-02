PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) Expected to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of PowerFleet in a report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair analyst D. Becker expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for PowerFleet’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for PowerFleet’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $34.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 million. PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PWFL. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on PowerFleet from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of PowerFleet in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of PowerFleet in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of PowerFleet from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of PowerFleet in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PowerFleet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.43.

PowerFleet Price Performance

Shares of PWFL opened at $4.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. PowerFleet has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $5.67.

Institutional Trading of PowerFleet

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWFL. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in PowerFleet by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 31,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PowerFleet in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PowerFleet during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PowerFleet during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PowerFleet by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 216,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 58,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

About PowerFleet

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things (IoT) asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

