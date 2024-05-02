Q3 2025 Earnings Estimate for Dycom Industries, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dycom Industries in a report issued on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $2.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.33. The consensus estimate for Dycom Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.85 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.15 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.96 EPS.

DY has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Dycom Industries from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley raised Dycom Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.50.

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $139.50 on Thursday. Dycom Industries has a 1 year low of $78.42 and a 1 year high of $146.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $952.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.87 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,808,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after buying an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 4.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total value of $30,859.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,124.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

