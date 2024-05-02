F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Forecasted to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $2.57 Per Share

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of F5 in a report issued on Tuesday, April 30th. William Blair analyst J. Ader now anticipates that the network technology company will earn $2.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.46. The consensus estimate for F5’s current full-year earnings is $9.59 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for F5’s FY2026 earnings at $11.44 EPS.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective (down previously from $187.00) on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on F5 from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F5 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.10.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $166.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.82. F5 has a one year low of $129.93 and a one year high of $199.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.14.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.03. F5 had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total value of $155,784.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,747,364.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.31, for a total transaction of $91,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,789.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total value of $155,784.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,364.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,201 shares of company stock worth $1,908,065 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 by 203.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 484,516 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $78,052,000 after buying an additional 324,886 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of F5 by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,145,302 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $204,986,000 after buying an additional 317,263 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,937,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of F5 by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,812,095 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $292,001,000 after buying an additional 212,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of F5 by 3,545.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 172,977 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,874,000 after buying an additional 168,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

