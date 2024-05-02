Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Lowered by Analyst

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.87. The consensus estimate for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ current full-year earnings is $6.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.32 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $209.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $234.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $218.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.24.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $163.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.09 and a 200 day moving average of $191.63. The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $160.07 and a 12-month high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 27.30%.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $202.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer bought 5,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $202.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John N. Roberts bought 6,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $161.06 per share, for a total transaction of $998,572.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 313,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,565,592.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,454 shares of company stock worth $3,283,219. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of J.B. Hunt Transport Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

