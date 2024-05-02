Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Dassault Systèmes SE Lowered by Analyst (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Griffin Securities dropped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Dassault Systèmes in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 29th. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Dassault Systèmes’ current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Dassault Systèmes’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion.

Dassault Systèmes Stock Performance

Dassault Systèmes Increases Dividend

Dassault Systèmes stock opened at $39.03 on Thursday. Dassault Systèmes has a 12-month low of $35.62 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The company has a market capitalization of $52.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.36.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.2491 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Dassault Systèmes’s previous dividend of $0.19. Dassault Systèmes’s payout ratio is presently 20.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dassault Systèmes

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dassault Systèmes during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 102,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dassault Systèmes during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 89,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Dassault Systèmes

(Get Free Report)

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS provides easy-to-use 2D and 3D product development solutions accessible to any business; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure, and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.