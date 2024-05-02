Ultra Achieves Market Cap of $58.87 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 2nd. Ultra has a market cap of $58.87 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000271 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,849.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.39 or 0.00724539 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00054270 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.57 or 0.00099523 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00015192 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001395 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 369,087,328 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 369,087,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.15663634 USD and is up 0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $1,202,316.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

