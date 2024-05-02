Research Analysts Offer Predictions for adidas AG’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of adidas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 30th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.41. The consensus estimate for adidas’ current full-year earnings is $1.82 per share.

Get adidas alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ADDYY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of adidas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of adidas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

adidas Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ADDYY stock opened at $119.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.22. adidas has a fifty-two week low of $79.58 and a fifty-two week high of $125.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.45.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. adidas had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On adidas

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of adidas in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in adidas by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in adidas in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,405,000. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in adidas by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

adidas Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.2394 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. adidas’s payout ratio is currently -109.09%.

About adidas

(Get Free Report)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.