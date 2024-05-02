MiMedx Group, Inc. to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:MDXG)

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) – HC Wainwright lowered their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of MiMedx Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 1st. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now expects that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for MiMedx Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share.

MDXG has been the subject of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of MiMedx Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

MiMedx Group Stock Up 18.7 %

MDXG stock opened at $7.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. MiMedx Group has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $9.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.56.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $86.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.58 million. MiMedx Group had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 64.61%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $122,320.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 401,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MiMedx Group news, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $122,320.71. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 401,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,212,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 20,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $162,028.95. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 479,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,815,674.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,145 shares of company stock valued at $409,378. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

