Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Reduced by Analyst

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Gartner in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $3.03 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.04. The consensus estimate for Gartner’s current full-year earnings is $11.73 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Gartner’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.78 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $477.50.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $422.39 on Thursday. Gartner has a 1 year low of $295.43 and a 1 year high of $486.54. The firm has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $463.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $439.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 147.74%. Gartner’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS.

In other news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total transaction of $116,137.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,777.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total value of $116,137.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,777.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total value of $694,609.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,109.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,952 shares of company stock worth $10,598,070 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 12.0% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 0.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 5.3% during the first quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Gartner by 23.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 73,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,006,000 after purchasing an additional 14,092 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Gartner by 8.6% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

