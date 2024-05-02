Cencora (NYSE:COR) Price Target Raised to $277.00 at Robert W. Baird

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $275.00 to $277.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cencora in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cencora from $192.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $242.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cencora currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.18.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $229.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. Cencora has a 52-week low of $163.37 and a 52-week high of $246.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.63. The company has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.47.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.42. Cencora had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 323.23%. The company had revenue of $72.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cencora will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,212,395 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.41, for a total value of $991,639,906.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,277,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,000,635.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cencora news, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 6,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total value of $1,661,363.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,537.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,212,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.41, for a total value of $991,639,906.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,277,561 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,000,635.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,288,790 shares of company stock valued at $1,009,641,379 over the last 90 days. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cencora in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora in the first quarter worth about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Cencora in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Cencora in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Cencora in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

