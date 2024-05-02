Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Cut to $478.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $480.00 to $478.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $504.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.14.

Get Mastercard alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MA

Mastercard Stock Down 2.0 %

MA stock opened at $442.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $412.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $470.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $437.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $357.85 and a twelve month high of $490.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total value of $3,736,447.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,640 shares in the company, valued at $22,672,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 467,088 shares of company stock worth $215,249,338. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastercard

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 40.4% during the first quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $385,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.