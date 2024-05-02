Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Southern California Bancorp Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:BCAL)

Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Southern California Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Southern California Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.42 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Southern California Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Southern California Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BCAL opened at $13.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.30. Southern California Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $257.71 million and a PE ratio of 10.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern California Bancorp

Southern California Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BCAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Southern California Bancorp had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $22.46 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Southern California Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in Southern California Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $375,000. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Southern California Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $1,015,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern California Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $1,700,000. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Southern California Bancorp

Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

