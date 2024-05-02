SOLVE 24-Hour Volume Reaches $134,304.93 (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. Over the last week, SOLVE has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. SOLVE has a total market capitalization of $13.44 million and $134,304.93 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOLVE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0183 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SOLVE alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002367 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 75.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SOLVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SOLVE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.