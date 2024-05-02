Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 669,200 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the March 31st total of 637,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 420,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Gran Tierra Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTE. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 772,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,382,000 after buying an additional 310,850 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 80.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 203,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 90,686 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the third quarter worth about $279,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

Gran Tierra Energy Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GTE opened at $8.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Gran Tierra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gran Tierra Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:GTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $154.94 million for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 1.60%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GTE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered Gran Tierra Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gran Tierra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gran Tierra Energy

About Gran Tierra Energy

(Get Free Report)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.