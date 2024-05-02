Eldorado Gold Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) – Equities researchers at Cormark upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note issued on Monday, April 29th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.05. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The company had revenue of C$417.85 million during the quarter.

ELD has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$17.25 to C$19.50 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.40 to C$16.80 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Canada cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$20.69.

Shares of ELD stock opened at C$19.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.13. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of C$11.38 and a 52-week high of C$22.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.60.

In related news, Director George Raymond Burns sold 13,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total value of C$199,806.57. In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Peter Jonathan Lind sold 9,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.24, for a total value of C$166,531.20. Also, Director George Raymond Burns sold 13,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total transaction of C$199,806.57. Insiders sold 41,338 shares of company stock valued at $684,168 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

