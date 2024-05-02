Real Matters Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share (TSE:REA)

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Real Matters in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 30th. Atb Cap Markets analyst M. Toner anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter.
Real Matters (TSE:REA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$48.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$50.63 million.
Real Matters Price Performance
