Peter Mccann Sells 5,220 Shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) SVP Peter Mccann sold 5,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $123,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,131.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Civeo Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of CVEO opened at $24.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.18. Civeo Co. has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $352.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.33. Civeo had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $170.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.12 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Civeo Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Civeo Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Civeo

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 27th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Civeo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.39%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVEO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Civeo by 8.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Civeo by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 43,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Civeo by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 450,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Civeo in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Civeo by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares during the period. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVEO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Civeo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Civeo from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

Featured Stories

